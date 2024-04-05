The House of Representatives has delayed its resumption of plenary from April 16 to 23, 2024

The Clerk of the House, Dr Yahaya Danzaria, announced this on Friday and said the extension of the lawmakers' break is to allow for the completion of the ongoing renovations in the Red Chamber

Meanwhile, since the renovation works commenced in 2022, the members have been utilizing a temporary chamber

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives will resume from its Easter and Sallah break at the main chambers on April 23, 2024.

The House of Representatives has delayed its resumption following the renovation of its chamber. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Reps extended its ongoing break from Tuesday, April 16, 2024, to Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

As reported by The Punch, since the renovation works started in 2022, members have been using a makeshift chamber. The Senate chamber and other parts of the National Assembly building are also undergoing renovation.

A memo to the members of the House by the Clerk, Dr. Yahaya DanZaria, signed by Rep. Akin Rotimi Jr., House Spokesman / Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and seen by Legit.ng on the Facebook page of the House of Representatives, confirmed the development.

The memo read:

"Friday, April 5, 2024 - The House of Representatives wishes to inform the public and stakeholders of the rescheduling of the resumption date from the ongoing recess.

"Originally slated for Tuesday, April 16, 2024, the new resumption date is now set for Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

"This adjustment is necessary to accommodate the completion of renovations to the Main Chamber of the House of Representatives to ensure its readiness for plenary sessions, henceforth.

"During this recess, Honourable Members are continuing with productive constituency engagements, while House Committees continue to hold meetings and perform oversight functions.

"This development was conveyed to Honourable Members by the Clerk, House of Representatives, Dr. Yahaya Danzaria, Esq. in an internal correspondence on Thursday.

"This information is being provided in line with our Legislative Agenda that prioritises transparency and accountability. We kindly request all members of the public and stakeholders to take note of this change."

Before the renovation work commenced, the National Assembly complex was always flooded due to heavy rainfall.

In 2019, over N30 billion was budgeted for the renovation of the complex, but the amount sparked criticism and was reviewed to N9 billion.

Source: Legit.ng