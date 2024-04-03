A massive earthquake in Taiwan measured to be of 7.7 magnitude on Wednesday, April 3, destroyed buildings and killed seven persons

Sources claim that the earthquake which also injured at least 700 persons is the biggest in the last 25 years in Taiwan

It was gathered that the disaster took place near the city of Hualien where a lot of persons were trapped in ruins

Taiwan - An earthquake in Taiwan with a magnitude of 7.7, which is the strongest the nation has experienced in 25 years on Wednesday, April 3, killed seven person and injured at least 700 others.

The earthquake also caused building collapses, power outages and landslides on the island, apart from sparking initial tsunami warnings in southern Japan and the Philippines.

It was gathered that the disaster occurred not far from the city of Hualien, on Taiwan’s eastern coast, and destroyed buildings with persons trapped in the ensuing ruins, The Guardian reports.

People and vehicles were trapped in the Dachingshui tunnel, while train lines were also damaged, as schools and workplaces nearby were closed in the city, Taiwan’s Centre for Science and Technology (CST) reported.

Videos on social media showed children being rescued from collapsed residential buildings. One five-storey building in Hualien appeared heavily damaged, its first floor collapsed and the bulk of the building leaning at a 45-degree angle.

Eyewitnesses in Hualien disclosed that rocks dislodged from nearby mountains fell down around them, while others rushed outside because of the impact of the tremors

Further north, part of the headland of Guishan Island, Turtle Island, because of its shape, slid into the sea while many people in its capital, Taipei, were rescued from a partly collapsed warehouse.

Source: Legit.ng