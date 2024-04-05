A US-based pastor who renovated a 50-year-old mosque in 2021 has gone viral again for feeding fasting Muslims

The Oluwaseun People's Foundation, spearheaded by a US-based pastor named Mr Oluwaseun Basil Alabi, has endeared the hearts of netizens.

The foundation has been providing food to Muslims observing fasting in Osun State's Ikire, Apomu, and Ikoyi in Irewole and Isokan local government areas.

A Facebook user, Bakare Gboyega shared pictures of the Iftar food support organised by the kind pastor.

Recall, the same pastor renovated a mosque in 2021, which was also covered in a viral news story by Legit.

The pastor was also the mastermind behind a feeding program that fed over 20,000 people across Osun West senatorial district in December 2023.

Speaking about his decision to always come to the aid of Muslims and showcase love to them, he shared an insight into his childhood life.

According to him, his reason for spending on mosques despite being a pastor, was because the mosque was a crucial part of his childhood, where he played and ate with Muslim children without any discrimination.

The pastor said that the sweet memory has motivated him to give back as much as possible to the community that raised him.

Pastor opens food bank for poor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian pastor, Oluwaseun Basil Alabi (OBA), launched a food bank for the poor, widows and vulnerable people in the Ikire community, Irewole local government area of Osun state.

The food bank and aid distribution centre was unveiled on Monday, December 27, at the office building of the Oluwaseun Peoples Foundation (OPF) located along Ikire-Apomu road behind the Osun State Licensing office.

