The Nigerian military has revealed the identities of some top terrorists killed between January and March 2024

The revelation was made by the Defence Headquarters during a press briefing with journalists on Thursday, April 4

Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director Defence Media Operations, during the briefing, noted that the criminals were killed in separate operations

Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has released the names of top terrorist killed during different operations in the northern part of Nigeria.

As revealed by the DHQ on Thursday, April 4, the terrorist commanders were neutralised in separate operations between January and March 2024.

The names of the terrorist kingpins are Abu Bilal Minuki (aka Abubakar Mainok) – Head of Is-Al Furqan Province (ISGS and ISWAP) and Haruna Isiya Boderi. He was a notorious terrorist who operated along Birnin Gwari Forest in Kaduna State as well as the Abuja Kaduna Highway. He was killed by troops on 21 Feb 24, Punch reports.

The military said the terrorists were killed in separate operations (Photo: @DefenceInfoNG/X)

Source: Facebook

Others are Kachallah Damina (Neutralised on March 24 by troops. He was neutralised alongside over 50 combatants), Kachallah Alhaji Dayi, Kachallah Idi (Namaidaro), Kachallah Kabiru (Doka), Kachallah Azarailu (Farin-Ruwa), Kachallah Balejo, Ubangida, Alhaji Baldu among several others.

These names were released to journalists during a briefing by Maj. Gen. Edward Buba, the Director Defence Media Operations, on Thursday.

Maj. Gen. Buba added that so far, a total of 2,351 terrorists were killed while 2,308 were arrested and 1,241 kidnapped hostages have been rescued.

“Why We Released 313 Terrorism Suspects”: Nigerian Military Gives 1 Major Reason

Recall that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had said that the release of the 313 terrorism suspects to the Borno state government was on the orders of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri division.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, who made the clarification on Thursday, March 28, in Abuja, said the suspects were detained on suspicion, but no evidence was found against them at the conclusion of an investigation

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Justice prosecuted the cases, leading to the court’s decision for their release and subsequent handover to the Borno state government for further action, Premium Times report added.

“Accordingly they were handed over to the Borno State Government for further action,” he said.

Source: Legit.ng