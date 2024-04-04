The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday, April 4, produced an official of Binance Holdings Limited, Tigran Gambaryan, in court over allegations of tax evasion.

Gambaryan is expected to be arraigned on Thursday at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2024, Binance was accused of failing to register with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the purpose of paying all relevant taxes administered by the service, Punch reports.

The accused was wearing a black top with an eye glass

Source: Facebook

The FIRS claimed that while it was offering taxable services to subscribers on its trading platform, the company failed to issue invoices to those subscribers for the purposes of determining and payment of its value-added taxes.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Gambaryan was ushered into the court by heavily armed operatives of the EFCC. He is the second defendant in the matter.

Desribing his appearance in court, The Cable reports that the accused wore a black T-shirt on green pants.

Source: Legit.ng