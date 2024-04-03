The family of former international Segun Odegbami has been thrown into mourning following the death of his son, Oluwagbeminiyi

Odegbami's son, Oluwagbeminiyi passed on after a brief illness in the early hours of Good Friday, March 29, 2024

He said Oluwagbeminiyi died 12 hours after he called him requesting his (Segun) synopsis on a documentary project they were working on

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ogun state - Nigeria's legendary footballer, Segun Odegbami, has lost his son, Oluwagbeminiyi, after a brief illness.

The tragic incident happened in the early hours of Good Friday, March 29, 2024.

Odegbami's son, Oluwagbeminiyi died on Good Friday Photo credit: @abati1990

Source: Twitter

Odegbami, who announced the loss of his son described him as a “highly gifted, multi-talented young man,” The Punch reports.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He disclosed that he and Oluwagbeminiyi were working on a documentary project before the sad incident.

The former International added that he spoke with the deceased whilst I was in Accra, Ghana a day before he passed on.

In his emotional tribute, Odegbami wrote:

“Four hours after our exchange, I received the first of endless phone calls that eventful day, last Thursday: Gbemi is not feeling well; Gbemi is being taken to a hospital; the hospital has referred Gbemi to another hospital.”

He added that he ordered that Oluwagbeminiyi be moved to a specialist hospital after his case became critical.

“The hospital works on him for hours. Twelve hours after our first communication, and exactly five minutes past midnight, at the birth of Good Friday (a significant day in Christendom), the doctors call me for the umpteenth time that day to break my heart with the news that haunts me till now – Gbemi has passed on!”

Segun Odegbami predicts AFCON 2023 final

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Odegbami predicted the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match against host country Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria. He said it would be a straightforward victory for the Super Eagles.

He expressed his belief that Nigeria’s team is stronger than their opponents, suggesting that Cote d’Ivoire reached the final due to fortunate circumstances rather than skill.

Odegbami was part of the team that secured Nigeria’s inaugural AFCON title in 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng