An unknown number of worshippers at a mosque in Gusau, Zamfara state have been abducted by some gunmen

Sources say that bandits pounced on the worshippers, disrupted their Tahajjud prayers on Tuesday, April 2

It is yet unknown if there was any life lost during the attack as the police command in the state is yet to release an official statement on the development

Zamfara - Bandits, on Tuesday, April 2, attacked a mosque in Gusau, capital of Zamfara state, and abducted scores of worshippers.

The attack was carried out when Muslim faithful were observing the famous congregational prayer, Tahajjud, Daily Trust reports.

Tahajjud is special prayer being observed by Muslims in every last 10 days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The police and the state government are yet to speak on the attack (Source: @ZamfaraGovernor/X)

Tension as Bandits 'Storm Police HQ' in Zamfara, Kill Several People, Details Emerge

Armed groups known as 'bandits' have attacked the divisional headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in Zurmi town, the headquarters of the Zurmi local government area (LGA) of Zamfara state.

The terrorists invaded the town on Sunday, February 18, and killed seven persons, including a police officer.

An indigene of the town, Babangida Zurmi, stated that he had yet to speak with any of his relatives as of 9:45 pm because most of their numbers were switched off.

He said:

“As we speak now, I can’t get in touch with anybody in the town, their numbers are switched off. That means the bandits are still around. We need help from relevant authorities."

Another source disclosed that the bandits attacked the town with a mission to avenge the killing of two of their colleagues in crime by local vigilantes in the area.

Anxiety As Bandits Kidnap Over 40 Muslim Worshippers in Zamfara, Details Emerge

Kidnappers suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted 40 worshippers at a mosque in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara state.

A source from Tsafe town, identified as Yahaya Aminu, confirmed the development in an interview.

According to Yahaya, bandits in large number on Thursday morning, February 29, invaded a mosque when they are about to start their morning prayer.

