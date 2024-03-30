There was pandemonium at the popular Arakale Market in Akure, the Ondo state capital over the death of a trader

It was gathered that an unknown soldier stabbed a 27-year-old trader, Ezeani Ebuka during an argument

The Ondo state police command said it is working with the military authority to identify and arrest the culprit(s)

Akure, Ondo state - A yet-to-be-identified soldier has allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old trader, Ezeani Ebuka, to death at the popular Arakale Market in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened following an argument that ensued between the soldier and the trader.

Police working with the Nigeria Army to fish out the culprit(s) Photo credit:@/PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

A source said the incident led to a protest as the other traders in the market prevented vehicular movements by barricading the Arakale Road.

Why soldier stab trader to death

The source added that it took the intervention of police officers to clear the road, The Punch reports.

“I think the soldier and the trader (deceased) argued service rendered by the trader. I think the solder was not satisfied with the service and he asked for a refund.

“That was when the trouble started. Later, the soldier mobilised his colleagues and the arguments continued. It was there the trader was stabbed by one of the soldiers, after which they left the scene.”

According to Leadership, one of the traders told newsmen that the soldiers had beaten the trader and his family members into a coma before stabbing him to death.

Police react as soldier stabs trader to death

The state police public relations officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident on Saturday, March 30.

“Yes, the police can confirm the stabbing of a young man by a soldier. The command is in touch with the military authority so that the culprit(s) can be identified and arrested”

