A 10-year-old boy identified simply as Israel, strangled his friend, Ezekiel to death during a football match

The state Police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the body has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination

A police source said the tragic incident occurred after an argument ensued between the two boys

Ejigbo, Lagos state - Tragedy struck at Powerline in the Ejigbo area of Lagos state after a 10-year-old boy identified simply as Israel, strangled his friend, Ezekiel to death.

It was gathered that the tragic incident happened while they were playing football on Friday, March 30.

As reported by The Punch, a police source, said Israel reached out for Ezekiel’s neck during an argument and strangled him till he stopped breathing.

The source added that the deceased was rushed to the Isolo General Hospital in Lagos where he was confirmed dead

“A report was received at Ejigbo Division on Friday from a complainant that stated that his son, Israel aged 10 was playing football with some boys at Oluwole Street, Powerline Ejigbo, where his mother’s shop is situated when he had an argument with one of the boys named Ezekiel aged 10, who held him on the neck and strangled him until he died.”

The state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the suspect is in police custody.

“The body has been transferred to the mortuary for post-mortem examination. The suspect is in police custody, and an investigation is in progress.”

