The Eko Electricity Distribution Company has said that the earlier directive terminating the appointment of its CEO is now revoked

According to a recent statement issued, all contracts of employment under EKEDP are subject to regulatory conditions

The company however emphasised the sack of employees whose actions led to a loss of revenue for EKEDP

Eko DisCo fires female CEO, immediately appoints another woman

The Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC or EKEDP) has revoked the directive to remove Tinuade Sandra from her position as managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO).

In a statement released on March 27, Baboro Egregor, the chairman and head of the EKEDC's legal and regulatory committee and board of directors, made this clear, according to a The Cable report.

This followed after a clarification from the Nigerian Electricity Commission (NERC) on March 27, according to EKEDC.

All employment must be regulated

The chairman declared that the EKEDP condition of service must govern and be subject to all employment contracts for everyone working for EKEDP, whether they are with WPG, EKEDP, or another organization.

Egregor added that because the initial misreading of the earlier NERC resolution/orders served as the foundation for the putative recall of the seconded workers, the legal basis and fulcrum of the recall have been vitiated and are no longer in place.

He therefore stated that:

“The express recall and termination of the contract of employment of staffers/employees whose actions led to a loss of revenue to EKEDP.

The staff, namely: Wola Joseph-Condotti, Sheri Adegbenro and Aik Alenkhe, who had been subjected to Disciplinary Committee proceedings, the outcome of which has been contested by some Board members, including the Federal Government representative, the Bureau of Public Enterprise.

“Consequently, the seconded Management staff of WPG Limited, whose recalls were done in “error” are hereby mandated and required to return to their respective duties and offices, EXCEPT those named above, already identified and subjected to Disciplinary Committee proceedings over the allegations of fraud and negligent actions through ghost workers and exited staff, which occasioned financial losses to the Company.”

It further stated that in order to pursue further action regarding the alleged fraud, the EKEDC will fully cooperate with the relevant law enforcement organizations, such as the Nigerian police, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, the leadership of the Nigerian body of benchers, and pertinent members of the legal practitioners' disciplinary committee.

