Governor Dapo Abiodun has promised to commence the sale of rice to residents of Ogun state at half-price

Abiodun said the move is to cushion the prevalent economic hardship and challenges in the country

He explained that his administration is selling at a 50% discount to allow it to continue to buy more rice to be sold to residents

Legit. ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Abeokuta, Ogun state - In an attempt to cushion the economic challenges in the country, Governor Dapo Abiodun said he will commence the sale of rice to residents of Ogun state at half the price of the commodity.

Abidoun disclosed that the sale of rice would start with public servants across the board.

The sale of rice would start with public servants Photo credit: @dabiodunMFR

Source: UGC

He explained that his government is doing this to return the purchasing power of public servants, Vanguard reports.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The governor stated this while speaking during the Special Iftar (breaking of fast) organised for the League of Imams and Alfas at the Presidential Lodge in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

As reported by Channels Television, Abiodun explained that selling at a 50% discount would enable his administration to continue to buy rice and resell it to the residents.

Abiodun said:

“We have decided to commence the sale of rice. We will be selling it at the rate of 50% of the price.

“We are going to commence with our civil servants. All our public servants across the board will buy rice at half the price.

“What is the reason behind selling to them? What we are trying to do is put them in the position they were before the inflation. The purchasing power that they seem to have lost because of inflation, we are putting them back in that position."

Ogun begins payment of cash awards to students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Abiodun commenced the payment of N10,000 cash award to 100,000 indigent primary and secondary school students in the state.

The cash award is given to students in over 2, 000 public schools across the four divisions of the Gateway state.

The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, said the cash award is Governor Abiodun’s strategy to provide succour to parents amid economic hardship in the country.

Source: Legit.ng