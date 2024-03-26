Senator Shehu Sani has insisted that the FG did not pay any ransom to secure the release of the dozens of school children kidnapped from Kuriga, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state

Sani insinuated that the federal government policy of non-payment of ransom to free abductees was still in effect

Legit.ng reports that there are doubts in some quarters about the FG's claim of not paying ransom for the Kaduna pupils

FCT, Abuja - A former federal lawmaker and social critic, Senator Shehu Sani, has said he does not think that the federal government paid a ransom to secure the release of the Kaduna school children.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain challenged anyone who thinks otherwise to provide a “screenshot and paste the receipt or the invoice issued by the bandits".

Senator Shehu Sani feels the Nigerian government did not pay ransom to secure the release of the Kuriga students. Photo credit: Senator Shehu Sani

Kaduna kidnap incident: Sani stands with FG

Sani's reaction followed claims by the federal government that President Bola Tinubu kept to his promise that no ransom would be paid to kidnappers to secure the release of the pupils of LEA Primary School and Government Secondary School abducted by bandits who attacked Kuriga Community on March 7, in Kaduna state.

Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, March 26:

“I don’t think ransom was paid to secure the release of the Kaduna school children; but if you think otherwise, screenshot and paste the receipt or the invoice issued by the bandits.”

Kaduna abduction: HURIWA counters FG

Meanwhile, a civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has called on the federal government to clarify why none of the terrorists who abducted the schoolchildren in Kaduna was apprehended, especially if the government claims that ransom was paid for the release of the 137 pupils.

The group insisted that if indeed no ransom was paid to secure the release of the 137 children, then the federal government must provide proof.

The group berated the FG over the alleged propaganda regarding the abduction of the students.

