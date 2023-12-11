The Nigerian government has set a deadline for the N50,000 Presidential Grant Scheme

The scheme aims to aid nano businesses across the 774 local government areas

Beneficiaries of the scheme will get N50,000 each as part of the Presidential Palliative

The Nigerian government recently announced the takeoff of the Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to nano businesses across the country as part of the Presidential Palliative Programme.

According to the Nigerian government, the grant sum is about N50,000 per beneficiary and is designed to reach one million petty businesses nationwide in all 774 local government areas.

FG targets kiosk operators, vulcanizers, Wheelbarrow pushers, others

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian government earmarked N150 billion for nano businesses and the manufacturing sector across the country.

The federal government said it will partner with state governments, ministers, NASME, Senators, and House of Rep members, who will use unique selection criteria to shortlist beneficiaries.

The Guardian reports that the federal government stated that the target beneficiaries are women and youth, 10% of people with disabilities, and 5% of older men and women. In comparison, the remaining 15% will be distributed across other demographics.

Target areas and application deadline

Traders

Food Services

Transportation

Qualified candidates are asked to apply using the link: https://grant.fedgrantandloan.gov.ng/apply

Applicants have also been directed to visit the portal at https://grant.fedgrantandloan.gov.ng/.

The application deadline has been set as Monday, December 18, 2023.

