Enugu governor extends wage award payments to workers

Enugu state - Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah has vowed to continue the payment of wage awards to Enugu state workers until the committee on new minimum wage concludes its work.

Mbah said his government would prioritise workers’ welfare and create values that would help them to thrive.

He stated this during the Town Hall meeting with Enugu people at the Old Government House, Enugu on Saturday, March 23.

As reported by Daily Trust, Mbah started the payments of the wage award of between N10,000 and N25,000 to state workers last December to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal.

The governor said:

“Until the new minimum wage is concluded, we will continue to pay wage awards.”

Mbah disclosed that he has started clearing the arrears of pension and gratuity of retired civil servants he inherited from the previous administration, Premium Time reported.

“Today we are working seriously to clear that of primary school teachers and Local Government workers.”

The governor also pledged to design a programme to ensure students' palliative and also sustain the Enugu state’s Scholarship Board.

Ogun begins payment of cash awards to students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government of Ogun commenced the payment of N10,000 cash award to 100,000 indigent primary and secondary school students in the state.

The cash award is given to students in over 2, 000 public schools across the four divisions of the Gateway state.

The commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu, said the cash award is Governor Abiodun’s strategy to provide succour to parents amid economic hardship in the country. Explaining how the students were selected, Arigbabu said the teachers and principals were given the burden of finding the indigent students as they are the closest to them.

