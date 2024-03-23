Defence Headquarters declares Simon Ekpa, 96 others wanted

The factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa and 96 other persons have been declared wanted.

The list of the wanted persons includes names and pictures from the North East and North West and insurgents in the South East and North Central

The wanted persons were said to be terrorists and insurgents behind violent crimes in the country

FCT, Abuja - The Defence Headquarters has declared the factional leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Simon Ekpa and 96 other persons wanted.

The wanted persons are said to be terrorists, insurgents and others behind violent crimes in different parts of the country.

Simon Ekpa, 96 others declared wanted over alleged violent crimes

The names and pictures contained terrorists from the North East and North West as well as insurgents in the South East and North Central.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. Edward Buba confirmed the names and pictures of the wanted people on Friday, March 22, The Punch reported.

DHQ declares 43 persons wanted in North West

A total of 43 persons were declared wanted in North West Zone ravaged by banditry.

Some of the wanted persons are Alhaji Shingi; Malindi Yakub; Boka; Dogo Gide; Halilu Sububu; Ado Aliero; Bello Turji; Dan Bokkolo; Labi Yadi; Nagala; Saidu Idris; Kachalla Rugga and Sani Gurgu.

DHQ declares 33 persons wanted in North East

33 persons were declared wanted in the North East. The zone which is ravaged by Boko Haram and Islamic State for West Africa Province terrorists (ISWAP)

Some of the wanted persons are Abu Zaida; Modu Sulum; Baba Data; Ahmad; Sani Teacher; Baa Sadiq; Abdul Saad; Kaka Abi; Mohammad Khalifa; Umar Tella; Abu Mutahid; Mallam Mohammad; Mallam Tahiru Baga; Uzaiya and Ali Ngule.

DHQ declares 21 persons wanted in North central, southeast

DHQ declared a total of 21 Insurgents and violent criminals wanted in the southeast and North Central Area.

They are Simon Ekpa; Chika Edoziem; Egede; Zuma ; ThankGod; Gentle; Flavour ; Mathew; David Ndubuisi ; High Chief Williams Agbor; Ebuka Nwaka; Friday Ojimka; Obiemesi Chukwudi aka Dan Chuk ; David Ezekwem Chidiebube and Amobi Chinonso Okafor aka Temple among others .

Full names and photos of 97 persons declared wanted by DHQ

Simon Ekpa does not want to end sit-at-home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the lawmaker representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, revealed why Ekpa does not want to stop the sit-at-home order in the southeast region of the country.

Abaribe said the order has become a money-making scheme for Ekpa and his cohorts.

He said that even with the hand-written message from the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ekpa refused to reverse the sit-at-home order because he was profiting from it.

