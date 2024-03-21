Former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Michael Aondoakaa, informed the court that former President Muhammadu Buhari attempted to resolve the case "out of court due to Mr Nyako's age"

This disclosure came after the prosecution lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, mentioned potential negotiations between the Nyakos and the government

Aondoakaa clarified that referring to it as a "plea bargain" was inaccurate, as it implies an admission of guilt by the defendants

FCT, Abuja - Former Adamawa State governor Murtala Nyako and his son Abdulaziz faced re-arraignment before Justice Peter Lifu at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

They were accused of embezzling N29 billion, and former Attorney-General Michael Aondoakaa disclosed that former President Muhammadu Buhari sought an out-of-court settlement due to Nyako's age, who governed Adamawa State from 2011 to 2015.

Ex-President Buhari has been alleged to have attempted to influence the EFCC to drop the charges against Nyako due to his age. Photo Credit: Facebook

Aondoakaa, Nyako's lead counsel, stated that Buhari directed the former Attorney-General Abubakar Malami to coordinate with the EFCC to drop the charges.

As quoted by Premium Times, he said:

“But politics got in the way of the negotiation because the then Attorney-General (Mr Malami) wanted to be governor of Kebbi State.”

Mr Aondoakaa responded quickly to a statement by the prosecution lawyer, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, regarding the Nyakos' intention to negotiate a plea deal with the government.

He clarified that the term "plea bargain" used by Atolagbe could be misleading, as it implies the defendants admitting guilt in the case.

Mr Aondoakaa said:

“I would like to clarify that it was not necessarily a plea bargain but to settle the matter. But Mr Malami was not available due to politics. He wanted to be governor of Kebbi State.”

Following the defendants' declaration of innocence, the judge granted them bail under the same conditions as before, with no opposition from the prosecution.

The case was then postponed until May 10th for trial.

Antecedents of Nyako's trial

The trial of the Nyakos, which commenced on July 8, 2015, before Judge Evoh Chukwu, was restarted on September 12, 2016, before Justice Okon Abang, due to Judge Chukwu's passing on June 8, 2016.

The EFCC is prosecuting the Nyakos, along with Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, Blue Opal Ltd, Tower Assets Management Ltd, and Crust Energy Ltd, on charges including criminal conspiracy, stealing, abuse of office, and money laundering.

After Justice Abang's promotion to the Court of Appeal, the case began Thursday before Mr Lifu in Abuja.

Before Justice Abang's elevation, the prosecution presented 21 witnesses and closed its case.

Justice Abang rejected the defendants' no-case submission and required them to present their defence. The Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the judge's decision.

A defendant makes a no-case submission after the prosecution presents its case, seeking acquittal without presenting a defence. It is based on the presumption that the prosecution has failed to establish the defendant's connection to the alleged crimes despite presenting witnesses and evidence.

