The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has once again brought before the court Murtala Nyako, a former governor of Adamawa State, and his son Abdulaziz, on charges of an alleged financial misappropriation amounting to N29 billion.

The re-arraignment also included several associates and companies, namely Zulkifik Abba, Abubakar Aliyu, and corporate entities such as Blue Opal Limited, Sebore Farms and Extension Limited, Pagoda Fortunes Limited, Tower Assets Management Limited, and Crust Energy Limited.

Former Anambra Governor Murtala Nyako, who was frequently litigated during the reign of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges

The accused parties, facing allegations of extensive money laundering, collectively entered a plea of not guilty, the PUNCH reported.

This case, which has seen proceedings since August 2015, experienced a fresh start due to the appointment of Justice Okon Abang to the Court of Appeal, following the demise of the initial presiding judge, Justice Evoh Chukwu.

The legal counsel for the EFCC, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, addressed the court, highlighting the necessity to recommence the trial as previous judges were no longer available to continue, the Premium Times reported.

Atolagbe recounted the progress made in the case, noting that:

“We had presented eight witnesses under Justice Chukwu’s jurisdiction and an additional 21 witnesses with Justice Abang.

Despite the defendants’ appeal claiming no case to answer, the Court of Appeal directed them to proceed with their defense at the Federal High Court.”

Representing the former governor and his affiliates, Senior Advocate Michael Aondoakaa, according to the Guardian, requested the court to maintain the previously set bail conditions, which was granted by the presiding judge, Justice Peter Lifu.

Subsequently, the prosecution inquired about the defendants’ earlier interest in a plea bargain, to which Aondoakaa responded, emphasising the desire for a peaceful resolution, especially considering the advanced age of the former governor.

“The notion of a plea bargain implies guilt. At 81, my client shares an age bracket with esteemed peers like retired Gen. Badamosi Babangida and should not be subjected to the rigours of this trial anew,” Aondoakaa stated.

The court has scheduled the trial to commence on May 10 and 13 as all parties prepare to present their cases.

