The recent World Happiness Report, published on Wednesday, revealed that Nigeria now holds the 102nd spot among 143 nations in global happiness rankings

This marks a seven-place decline from last year when it was positioned 95th

In this year's report, Nigeria falls behind nations such as Iran and Azerbaijan, which hold the 100th and 101st spots, respectively

According to the most recent World Happiness Report, unveiled on Wednesday, Nigeria slipped to 102nd place in the global happiness ranking, scoring 4.881 points.

This marks a decline of seven spots from the previous year, where Nigeria stood at 95th place.

The report, released annually to coincide with the International Day of Happiness on March 20, surveyed 143 countries, placing Nigeria at 102nd.

As indicated in the report, Finland retained its title as the happiest nation for the seventh consecutive year.

Nordic nations, including Denmark, Iceland, and Sweden, maintained their positions among the top 10 happiest countries, with Finland leading the pack.

Afghanistan, grappling with a humanitarian crisis following the Taliban's resurgence in 2020, remained at the bottom of the list among 143 surveyed countries.

US drops from top 20

Surprisingly, the United States and Germany, usually prominent in happiness rankings, fell out of the top 20 for the first time in over a decade, landing at 23rd and 24th place, respectively.

Conversely, Costa Rica and Kuwait debuted in the top 20, ranking 12th and 13th respectively.

The study highlighted that the list of the happiest nations no longer featured any of the globe's major countries.

As quoted by Vanguard, the study states:

“In the top 10 countries only the Netherlands and Australia have populations over 15 million. In the whole of the top 20, only Canada and the UK have populations over 30 million.”

Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Jordan experienced their most significant drops in happiness levels since 2006-10, while Serbia, Bulgaria, and Latvia in Eastern Europe saw the most substantial increases.

Happiness assessment considers personal life satisfaction, economic indicators like GDP per capita, social support, health expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption.

