The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has revealed why he wears the same outfit to court

Legit.ng reports Kanu has been appearing in court in a white Fendi attire since his trial began in 2021

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, while in court in Abuja, Kanu responded to a journalist who asked him why he was wearing the same attire

FCT, Abuja - The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Tuesday, March 19, said he wears the same outfit whenever he appears in court because no extra outfit was given to him.

Kanu has been arraigned multiple times on charges bordering on treasonable felony wearing the same Fendi outfit.

Responding to a journalist who asked why he was wearing the same attire, the Biafra separatist leader said:

"They didn't give me any outfit."

Kanu, a British-Nigerian, has been involved in a yearslong campaign to have a new nation of Biafra. His agitation has been met with resistance by successive Nigerian authorities.

Kanu’s bail request denied

In a significant development, the federal high court, Abuja, turned down the bail application of Kanu on Tuesday, March 19.

The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, opted instead to expedite the trial proceedings.

The courtroom drama unfolded as Justice Nyako denied the bail plea put forward by Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, counsel for Kanu, during the hearing.

