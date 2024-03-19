Police have arrested a suspect who reportedly stabbed a 19-year-old secondary student in the Kubwa community of Abuja

The suspect, named Chukwudi, stabbed the deceased after a brief domestic dispute that later fatally escalated

Authorities have initiated an investigation into what led to the fatal encounter that claimed the young lady's life

A 19-year-old secondary school student, Salma Yunusa, a resident of Abuja, was fatally stabbed in Kubwa town.

The alleged assailant, identified as Immaculate Chukwudi, was a co-tenant in the same compound where Salma resided with her elder sister, Bilikisu Yunusa.

A teenage secondary school student in Abuja, Salman Yunusa, was stabbed to death by her co-tenant.

The police have arrested the suspect and have begun an investigation into what led to the tragic incident, according to reports by the Daily Trust.

Bilikisu Yunusa, the deceased’s sister, recounted the events leading to the tragic incident, stating that it involved another tenant, one pastor, who was asked by the suspect to park his clothes off the drying line while they were still wet.

She said:

“I saw the pastor parking off his clothes that he washed, even though they were yet to dry and when I tried to find out why, he simply told me that it’s the suspect that demanded it. I commended his decision, only for the woman to come out and threatened to deal with me, accusing me of being involved in the matter. She brought out a knife later around 10 pm in the night, and continued to make some noise in the house.”

The following morning, the situation escalated. Bilikisu went to fetch water, but the suspect approached again and spit over the water.

Salma, upon learning about the incident, threw away the water, which seemed to have annoyed the suspect, according to Abuja City Journal.

The suspect then came back with a bowl filled with water and poured it all on the deceased. As the victim was trying to use her hands to clear the downpour off her face, the suspect used the knife against her chest.

The wounded Salma was rushed to the nearest healthcare centre, Kubwa General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by the time Bilikisu conveyed her there.

From there on, the police were made aware of the incident and had the suspect apprehended while awaiting more facts about the occurrence.

Salma was buried last Wednesday at her hometown in Ajagwumu in Dekina LGA of Kogi state.

The FCT police command’s spokesperson confirmed the incident and stated that the matter was still being investigated, adding that the suspect would soon be charged in court.

