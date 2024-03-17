Some of the students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State, who were kidnapped in September 2023, have been rescued

Jacob Hassan, father to one of the abducted students, confirmed their release to journalists, adding that his daughter, Naomi, was not among the released

According to Hassan, the released students have been taken to Abuja, and some of them have spoken with their parents

Gusau, Zamfara - No less than nine abducted female students of the Federal University in Gusau, Zamfara State, who were still in captivity, have regained their freedom.

Jacob Hassan, father of Naomi, one of the victims who was not among those released, confirmed the development to journalists via a telephone conversation and said the nine abducted students who regained their freedom were in Abuja.

Army rescues 9 abducted Zamfara students Photo Credit: Federal University Dutsin-Ma

Source: Twitter

According to AIT News, some of the victims who were freed spoke with their parents.

It would be recalled that on Friday, 22nd September 2023, about twenty-four female Students of the Federal University, Gusau, were whisked away by suspected terrorists who raided their off-campus hostels at Sabon Gidan Community a few meters away from the institution.

Though the military rescued some of the victims, twelve were still in the hands of the terrorists.

Police confirm adoption of Katsina Students

However, the police in Katsina State have confirmed the abduction of the students, adding that the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the spokesperson of the police in Katsina state, said one person suspected of supplying information to the bandits who kidnapped the students has been arrested.

Aliyu added that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted students without being hurt.

It was learnt that both male and female students of the Federal University in Dutsinma (FUDMA) are staying off campus.

The incident happened a few weeks after some bandits abducted an unknown number of students at the Federal University Gusau in Zamfara State.

"They took two cartons of Maltina drinks": UDUS denies bandits' attack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Professor Lawal Bilbis, the vice-chancellor of the Usmanu Dan Fodio University (UDUS), clarified in the report that bandits attacked the institution on Sunday.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Professor Bilbis disclosed that what happened was a robbery attack as against what was being speculated on social media.

Bilbis then called on parents and the university community to remain calm, adding that there is no cause for alarm over the security of students at the institution.

Source: Legit.ng