Niger state governor, Mohammed Umar Bago has declared five day public holiday for the distribution of palliatives and Ramadan feeding

Governor Bago said the public holiday will be from next week Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22

He explained that the palliatives is to cushion the effect of the ongoing economic hardship in the country

Minna, Niger state - Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger state has declared next week Monday, March 18 to Friday, March 22 as a public holiday.

Bago said the public is for the monitoring and distribution of palliatives and Ramadan feeding.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Honorable Binta Mamman, The Nation reported.

The commissioner said the public holiday is to enable civil servants and political office holders to participate in the distribution and monitoring of the palliatives and Ramadan feeding in their various local government areas.

The governor has announced that palliatives would be shared across the north-central state to cushion the effect of the ongoing economic hardship in the country.

Mamman urged the public to cooperate with the officials and be orderly at all distribution and feeding points for smooth and successful exercise.

She admonished Civil Servants and Political office holders to take the task as a call for the service of humanity.

This is not the first time Governor Bago has declared a public holiday for the distribution of palliative. He declared three days of public holiday in September 2023, The Punch reported.

Niger approves new wage award for workers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bago approved the payment of a wage award of N20,000 for every civil servant in Niger state.

This followed the appeal made by President Bola Tinubu to state governments to implement the payment of the wage award to help cushion the economic challenges faced by the people.

The governor's decision to pay the wages to the workers in the state was reached on Wednesday, March 13, at the state executive council meeting at the state capital. Governor Bago assured that workers in the state would begin to get the payment alerts before Wednesday's end.

