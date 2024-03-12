The Edo state government is planning to engage Dangote Group and BUA Plc in plans to fix the deplorable Benin-Auchi road

Governor Obaseki said the meeting with Dangote Group and BUA Group would also be attended by FG representatives

According to the governor, the two companies are among the largest users of the Benin-Auchi road

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology and the stock market.

The Edo state government is strategizing to collaborate with Dangote Group and BUA Plc to devise short-term solutions for addressing the deteriorating condition of the Benin/Auchi Road.

Governor Godwin Obaseki revealed this initiative during discussions with journalists over the weekend at the Government House in Benin City.

Dangote, BUA engaged by Edo Govt for repair of Benin-Auchi Road

Source: UGC

These discussions followed a private meeting between Governor Obaseki and the Minister for Works and Housing, Engr. David Umahi.

The move is likened to that earlier made by the federal government when it invited the two conglomerates and other cement manufacturers to discuss a reduction in the price of cement in the country.

Edo government meeting Dangote, BUA

Governor Obaseki emphasized that the forthcoming meeting with the two prominent Nigerian companies, scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, would include federal government delegates.

According to The Independent, Obaseki urged the Federal Government to consider granting concession of the road to the Edo State Government as a sustainable, long-term solution.

Obaseki said:

“These bad sections have been calculated and it came to about 30km and we have to bring in other stakeholders, particularly heavy users of the road. We have singled out Dangote and BUA cement companies as they are one of the largest users of the Benin/Auchi road and can’t stay aloof.

“We are summoning a meeting with representatives of these two companies, Edo State Government, and the Federal Minister for Works and Housing on Tuesday to agree on concrete steps and measures to take and make sure that the remedial works are done on the bad sections of the road to ensure rehabilitation work are done before raining season commences."

Earlier, the governor expressed dismay over the dismal condition of federal roads within the state, stressing the need for immediate intervention to alleviate the hardships commuters and residents face.

Last year, the governor became a victim of the deplorable road when his convoy was stranded on the Benin-Sapele road after a heavy floor made the road unpassable.

Obaseki expressed appreciation to Umahi for his proactive approach towards addressing the rehabilitation of the Benin-Auchi road, which is recognized as a critical route for transporting petroleum products and food supplies from the northern to the southern regions of Nigeria.

FG engages Dangote, BUA over sugar price

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government had begun efforts to reduce the country's rising sugar prices and improve local producers' capacity.

Doris Uzoka, the Minister of Trade and Investment, said that she had engaged major firms under the pioneer status of the National Sugar Master Plan in partnership efforts to reduce the commodity's price.

She said in a statement that the move was targeted at keeping the product's price affordable during Ramadan.

Source: Legit.ng