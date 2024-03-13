The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede has reacted to the suit filed against the board

Oloyede said the examination board will meet the petitioner in court where the matter will be legally resolved

He said that the sender of the alleged inappropriate text messages to the 15-year-old daughter was not JAMB staff

FCT, Abuja - Parents have been warned against enrolling minors in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Prof. Ishaq Oloyede gave the warning during an interview with newsmen on Tuesday, March 12.

Oloyede stated this while reacting to an N100 million suit, filed by a businesswoman, Mrs. Ifeanyi Eke, against JAMB at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

As reported by Channels TV, Eke alleged that JAMB sent inappropriate text messages to her 15-year-old daughter during her UTME registration.

“How did your girl of 15 years get ready for university now? If she is law-abiding as she claimed. The law is that you must spend six years before primary school, six years in primary school and six years in secondary school. By that time, you are 18.

We will meet in court, JAMB says

Oloyede said that the sender of the message was not its staff but a co-student, an undergraduate in one of the Universities, TheCable reported.

The JAMB boss said the board will meet Eke in court, where it will be decided whether she deserves the N100m she asked for as compensation.

“And talking about our data, nobody has access to our data. The person got the information from the phone of the underage girl.

“We will meet her in court, it is for the court to decide whether she deserves that money.”

