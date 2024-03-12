Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to temporarily waive import tariffs on imported food items to alleviate the nation's current difficulties

Adeyanju made this plea while applauding the President's decision to instruct the Customs Service to return confiscated food items to their rightful owners

Additionally, he urged President Tinubu to implement proactive strategies to safeguard food security and support local farmers

FCT, Abuja — Barrister Deji Adeyanju, a human rights advocate and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for instructing the Nigeria Customs Service to return confiscated food items to their rightful owners.

Adeyanju views this move as a testament to President Tinubu's dedication to addressing hunger and food scarcity in the nation.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:

"President Tinubu's recent decision to direct the Customs Service to return seized food items is commendable.

"It demonstrates his commitment to tackling hunger and food insecurity in our country.

"In the face of the prevailing insecurity and its impact on the agricultural sector, the directive is a significant step towards alleviating the challenges many Nigerians face."

Tinubu advised to ban export duties on food items

Adeyanju also suggested to the President that import duties on all food imports be temporarily halted to ease Nigerians' current difficulties.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

"I urge the President to temporarily remove import duties on all imported food items. This measure will help alleviate the current challenges faced by Nigerians."

Adeyanju further added via a chat that the insecurity caused by banditry and criminal activities has severely affected our farmers, preventing them from accessing their farms due to fear of attacks.

He said:

"This has led to a decline in agricultural productivity and increased food scarcity. The President's decision to address these issues directly through the Customs Service showcases his responsiveness to the needs of the people.

"It's a good step towards ensuring a sufficient supply of food to meet the demands of the Nigerian population during these challenging times."

