Activist Applauds Tinubu's Move to Release Seized Food Items by Customs, Calls for Security Measures
- Deji Adeyanju has called on President Bola Tinubu to temporarily waive import tariffs on imported food items to alleviate the nation's current difficulties
- Adeyanju made this plea while applauding the President's decision to instruct the Customs Service to return confiscated food items to their rightful owners
- Additionally, he urged President Tinubu to implement proactive strategies to safeguard food security and support local farmers
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro
FCT, Abuja — Barrister Deji Adeyanju, a human rights advocate and convener of Concerned Nigerians, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for instructing the Nigeria Customs Service to return confiscated food items to their rightful owners.
Adeyanju views this move as a testament to President Tinubu's dedication to addressing hunger and food scarcity in the nation.
In a chat with Legit.ng, he said:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"President Tinubu's recent decision to direct the Customs Service to return seized food items is commendable.
"It demonstrates his commitment to tackling hunger and food insecurity in our country.
"In the face of the prevailing insecurity and its impact on the agricultural sector, the directive is a significant step towards alleviating the challenges many Nigerians face."
Tinubu advised to ban export duties on food items
Adeyanju also suggested to the President that import duties on all food imports be temporarily halted to ease Nigerians' current difficulties.
In a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:
"I urge the President to temporarily remove import duties on all imported food items. This measure will help alleviate the current challenges faced by Nigerians."
Adeyanju further added via a chat that the insecurity caused by banditry and criminal activities has severely affected our farmers, preventing them from accessing their farms due to fear of attacks.
He said:
"This has led to a decline in agricultural productivity and increased food scarcity. The President's decision to address these issues directly through the Customs Service showcases his responsiveness to the needs of the people.
"It's a good step towards ensuring a sufficient supply of food to meet the demands of the Nigerian population during these challenging times."
Tinubu told to relocate service chiefs, activist gives reason
The recent abduction of women, students, and teachers in Borno and Kaduna states has intensified scrutiny of President Bola Tinubu.
Calls are mounting for him to take action to prevent the situation from further escalating.
Human rights activist Barrister Deji Adeyanju emphasised the need for President Tinubu to deploy service chiefs to Kaduna and Borno to tackle the ongoing crisis.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng