President Bola Tinubu has reportedly issued a new directive to the Nigeria Customs Service over seized food items in their custody

Bashir Adeniyi, the CGC of Nigeria customs, said the president had ordered them to return the seized food items to the owners out of his kind generosity

Adeniyi said the only condition given for the release of the goods was that they would be sold to the Nigerian market

Daura, Katsina - President Bola Tinubu has directed that the Nigeria Customs Service return all seized grains to their owners so they can be sold to Nigerians.

Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), disclosed the president's directive during a stakeholder meeting at Kwangwalam, a border town in the Maiadua local government area of Katsina state, on Saturday, March 9.

The customs boss disclosed that President Tinubu gave the directive in his magnanimous gesture to ensure that the people of Nigeria have enough food to buy from the market at chapter rates.

Why Tinubu orders customs to return seized foods

Adeniyi maintained that the president's directive would be carried out on the condition that the goods would only be sold to the Nigerian market.

His statement read in part:

“The whole idea is to promote food security and ensure that Nigerians will not be living with hunger and Mr President considers this as one of the strategies that can help address the problem of food security."

He revealed that 120 trucks had already been seized by the customs, suggesting that lots of food was being taken away from the Nigerian market, which created the unavailability that led to pressure on the prices of food items in the country.

Adeniyi then expressed optimism that when the goods are restored to the Nigerian market, there would be a positive change in the nation's market.

