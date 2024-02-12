The military government in the Niger Republic has again reiterated its ban on flights from Nigeria

The government insists that flights emanating from or going into Nigeria would not be allowed to land

While military, operational, and special flights are not permitted at all into the airspace except on permission

The government of the Republic of Niger has placed a ban on commercial and international flights coming from or going to Nigeria from landing.

Flights from Nigeria are not allowed to go through Niger Airspace Photo credit: Soeren Stache

In the press statement dated February 6, 2024, and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the government of Niger said that the new directive specifies that commercial flights passing over Nigerian airspace without landing will not be affected by these restrictions.

It, however, instructs that all flights operating within Niger’s airspace have their ADS-B and radar transponders operational throughout the flight.

The statement in French and English reads

“The airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights from ground to unlimited, except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria.

“These restrictions do not affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerian airspace without landing there.

“However, it is recalled that ads-b and/or radar transporders must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger Republic.”

No military flight allowed in Niger airspace from Nigeria

It added that the country’s airspace remains closed for all military, operational, and special flights. These flights will only be permitted with prior authorization from the competent authorities.

It said that the circular specifically concerns Niger and Nigeria and does not revoke any existing Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) in force, BusinessDay reports.

The circular concluded:

“This circular, which only concerns Niger and Nigeria, does not repeal no NOTAM in force.”

