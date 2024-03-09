The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi said engagements and consultations are ongoing regarding the reopening of borders

Adeniyi, however, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is the only person who has the final say on reopening the nation's borders

He added that Customs has communicated the concerns and complaints of the border communities to President Bola Tinubu

Kongolam, Katsina state - The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, said only President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the prerogative to reopen borders in the country.

Adeniyi, however, said engagements and consultations were being made regarding the reopening of borders, The Punch.

He made this known during an interaction session with members of the Kongolam border community in Mai’adua local government area of Katsina state on Saturday, March 9.

“Once consultations are concluded, a decision will be taken on the matter.”

Adeniyi assured the people that Customs officers only operate on delegated powers as they are always guided by law.

Speaking on the number of checkpoints and the closure of land borders, the Customs boss said:

“We have communicated the concerns and complaints by residents of the border communities to the President.

“Because he has listening ears, and directed that we should release confiscated food items, on the condition that it only be sold in Nigerian markets.”

The Customs boss urged the people to work together to assist the government in enforcing laws prohibiting the exportation of food items.

He added that the Customs is collaborating with the Police and other sister agencies to address issues affecting free trade in the border areas.

“We will continue to monitor and ensure that food that is produced in Nigeria remains and is consumed in Nigeria. This is because we are in a period of national emergency that has to do with food insufficiency."

FG orders closure of all land borders

Legit.ng earlier reported that on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the Federal Government of Nigeria ordered the closure of all land borders before the 2023 general election.

The order was announced by the spokesperson for the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Tony Akuneme. His announcement comes barely 24 hours before the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections taking place across all parts of the country.

He said that following an order given by Isah Jere, the NIS comptroller-general, the border closure will last 24 hours on election day. The closure will be effective from 12 am on Saturday to 12 am on Sunday.

