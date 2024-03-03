A Nigerian real estate developer, Odupaye Joseph Abimbola, has expressed his gratitude over a recent court ruling vindicating him of alleged fraud

Odupaye said the court ruling reinforces his belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the masses

He asked the court to end the case, which has gathered enough media attention speedily.

A real estate developer, Odupaye Joseph Abimbola, has expressed joy over the recent court ruling vindicating him of alleged fraud.

The court ruling by the Chief Magistrates’ Court of Nasarawa State in Karu, led by Abdulsalam Abubakar Esq, delivered a verdict in suit numbers M/312/202, M/313/2024/, M/314/2024, and M/215/2024.

Real Estate developer, Abimbola Odupaye debunks alleged pursuit by Interpol

Realtor cautions media over unfounded reports

In its ruling on the motion filed by the realtor’s layer, C.S. Igwe, the court said it vacated its earlier order to arrest and freeze the bank accounts of Odupaye.

According to a Vanguard report, the ruling marks an essential resolution in a case widely circulated in the media.

A statement signed by Odupaye said that several media outlets had covered the case robustly, calling for the arrest of the realtor, with some sources saying he was evading arrest by Interpol.

Odupaye expressed gratitude to the judiciary for the ruling, saying that it has once again strengthened his belief in the judiciary as the last hope of the ordinary person.

He asked the court to end the allegations and unfounded rumours against his reputation.

