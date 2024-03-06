A Nigerian man was in disbelief and heartbroken as his wife ordered him to move out of their home

While packing his belongings, the man had one of his kids record him as he lamented over his wife's action

He said he spent over £24k (over N47 million) in sponsoring his wife's education, only for her to pay him back in that manner overseas

A Nigerian man in a marital mess has advised his countrymen never to take their wives abroad.

The heartbroken man gave the advice while packing his belongings out of his house abroad after his wife ordered him out.

A video made by one of his kids was shared by @portharcurticons_ on TikTok. The clip captured his own side of the story.

He sold lands to sponsor his wife

The man lamented that his wife called social workers on him, claiming he threatened her life.

Lamenting, he recalled how he sent her abroad to read law and financed her education with proceeds from the sale of his lands.

"I sent you abroad to come and read law. I did everything. I sold my lands so you can go to school and this is what you can do to pay me back.

"You go call social worker on me, say I dey threaten your life."

He warned against taking wives abroad

He tackled her, adding that he spent £24k (over N47 million) in training her in school and prayed for posterity to judge her.

"The worst mistake you can make is to send your woman go abroad. My brother hear me, if you get plans to take your wife abroad, change am now or you go hear weein," he advised men.

Standing her ground, the woman did not dispute his claims and barked at him to pack out of the house.

While ranting in the background, she said moving abroad made her wiser.

For another man, he changed his mind about taking his wife abroad over a remark she made.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the couple's incident

queen said:

"Oga na u wast time, just if you find change on her eyes, Omo i go make calls for village for silent deleting."

@mosesolumuyiwawhetode said:

"The mistakes we all make is saying we will change someone attitude."

Emiliano said:

"3 options as a Nigerian man. 1. Marry a very humble woman 2. Marry for Nigeria make she dey visit abroad once once only or third marry a person of different race. Oyibo too calm n humble."

Muhammad Usman said:

"I brought my wife to Europe and she sent me to prison, i have been in prison for 10 year now . am still in prison now."

expensive said:

"Pls be guided all women are not d same o as fr me knowing d family am coming from my man come decide to take me abroad I will forever be indebted o."

Charles said:

"And I Dey plan carry woman go abroad. I don learn."

