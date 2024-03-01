The high cost of living is hitting harder as another truck has been looted by hoodlums in Kaduna state

It was gathered that the hoodlums stole cartoons of spaghetti from a BUA truck at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway

The unfortunate incident happened after the truck driver parked to observe prayer on Friday, March 1

Zaria, Kaduna state - Hoodlums have attacked a BUA truck conveying cartons of spaghetti at the Dogarawa axis of the Zaria-Kano expressway in Kaduna state.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened around 3.15pm in Dogarawa, a settlement located on the outskirts of Zaria along the expressway.

It was gathered that the police team deployed to the scene of the incident arrested five suspects.

An eyewitness said the incident occurred after the driver of the truck parked by the roadside to observe prayer on Friday, March 1.

The thugs reportedly started carting away cartons of spaghetti immediately after the driver parked the truck.

He added that such an act had never occurred around the area since he had been trading there for more than 10 years.

The source said:

“Not a single cartoon of the spaghetti was left by the hoodlums on the truck.”

Hoodlums hijack trucks, steal food items

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that soldiers fired shotguns as suspected hoodlums hijacked trailers loaded with food items in the Suleja area of Niger state on Thursday, February 22.

A witness, Alhassan Abdullahi said the hoodlums who burnt tyres on the road, blocked and stole foodstuff from many trailers coming from the nation's capital, Abuja and heading to Kaduna state. He said before the soldiers could arrive at the scene, hoodlums had stolen many bags of assorted foodstuff, especially rice.

“It took the intervention of soldiers who arrived at the scene and started firing gunshots in the air to scare the hoodlums away. But even with that, many of them went away with bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti and other food items."

