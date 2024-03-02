Bishop Sam Owusu said Ghanaians who attended Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD conference are sponsoring his Nigerian at the detriment of pastors from Ghana

The senior pastor of Pottersville church said his fellow countrymen don't support them but honour Nigerian pastors

Owusu said there is no Ghanaian Pastor that will go to Nigeria to pull 10 percent of the crowd that attended Pastor Jerry's programme

Accra, Ghana - Bishop Sam Owusu of the Pottersville church, East Legon Hills, Accra, Ghana, has lambasted his fellow countrymen and women for attending Pastor Jerry Eze’s NSPPD conference.

Owusu said Ghanaians don’t respect and support their men of God but are quick to rush to churches founded by Nigerian pastors.

According to The Punch, he said no foreigner will celebrate Ghanaian pastors the way his fellow citizens honour Nigerian pastors.

He stated this during a Sunday service in his church.

According to the clergyman, Ghanaians see every anointed man of God in the country as fake.

Owusu claimed that every time a Ghanaian attends a programme organized by a Nigerian pastor they are sponsoring a Nigerian at the detriment of their prophet in Ghana.

“Just last week, one of the young men in Nigeria came to do a prayer conference here and over 50,000 people were there praying, Ghanaians o!

“But let me tell you, do you know there is no Ghanaian Pastor that will go to Nigeria to have that crowd? Not even 10%?

“Nigerians will never that’s why there is no bigger Ghanaian Church in Nigeria. Nigerians respect and love their own”

He added:

“You go to Jerry Eze programme, you are sponsoring a Nigerian at the detriment of your own prophet in Ghana.

“I don’t hate him. I love the man. I love the young man. He came to Ghana and pulled over 100,000 crowd and took offerings and seed to his country and I saw even the Electoral commissioner who was the one who went to receive him from the airport.”

