Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reduce his number of ministers to 12

The human rights activist said the section in the constitution that says every state must produce a minister should be abolished

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said ministries should be merged to reduce the large cabinet

A former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu does not need 48 ministers in his cabinet.

Agbakoba said President Tinubu needed to reduce the number of ministers to 10 or 12.

The human rights activist stated this during an interview with Vanguard.

He said Tinubu was right in removing fuel subsidy to correct the economy but 48 ministers is too much.

Agbakoba said the section in the constitution that says every state must produce a minister should be abolished and ministries should be merged to reduce the large cabinet.

“What are you doing with 48 ministers? It is just too big. You don’t need all that. I recommend a maximum of 12.

“So many ministries can be merged and others abolished. What is the Ministry of Information doing? All the press secretaries in the Villa cover what the Minister of Information does. Tell me, what does the Minister of Information do daily? Nothing!

“We also do not need Agriculture and Housing ministries. My take is that the government has no house and does not need a Minister of Housing.

“There should be a very clean sweep; you can bring it down from 48 to about 10 to 12 ministers.

“We should abolish that section in the constitution that says every state must produce a minister.”

New ministries created by Tinubu and ministers

Legit.ng reported that compared to Tinubu's predecessor, former President Mohammed Buhari, who operated 27 ministries, Tinubu has expanded the scope of governance and created some ministries to make a list of 33 ministries.

Some of the new ministries are created out of the existing ones, while a few have never existed in the political history of Nigeria.

