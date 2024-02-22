Suspected hoodlums reportedly burnt tyres on the road as they hijacked trailers loaded with food items

It was gathered that the incident happened in the Suleja area of Niger State on Thursday, February 22.

The thugs ran away with many food items after soldiers arrived at the scene and started firing gunshots

Suleja, Niger state - Soldiers fired shotguns as suspected hoodlums hijacked trailers loaded with food items in the Suleja area of Niger State on Thursday, February 22.

According to Daily Trust, a witness, Alhassan Abdullahi said the hoodlums who burnt tyres on the road, blocked and stole foodstuff from many trailers coming from the nation's capital, Abuja and heading to Kaduna state.

Abdullahi said before the soldiers who could arrived at the scene, hoodlums had stolen many bags of assorted foodstuff, especially rice.

“It took the intervention of soldiers who arrived at the scene and started firing gunshots in the air to scare the hoodlums away. But even with that, many of them went away with bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti and other food items.

“We learnt commercial motorcycle riders are also planning a protest. They would have done it since yesterday but we didn’t know what stopped them,”

Protest in Minna over cost of living

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that residents of Minna, on Monday morning, February 5, blocked main roads in the city to protest the high cost of living. Women and young people chanted protest songs while police officers and other security personnel observed the situation.

The demonstrators said that the increase in food prices and the alleged inadequate response from the government forced them to block main roads to draw the attention of authorities.

Niger state deputy governor, Yakubu Garba, addressed the protesters and stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) administration understood the suffering and difficulties that families were experiencing at the moment. Furthermore, Garba stated that the government was working towards lowering the cost of living and reducing the effect of the petrol subsidy removal on the people.

