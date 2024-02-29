On Thursday, February 29, bandits attacked a community in Zamfara state and kidnapped many worshippers

Multiple sources confirmed the development to newsmen and disclosed that 40 Muslim worshippers were kidnapped from a Mosque in Tsafe LGA

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state police command is yet to give an official statement regarding the attack

Zamfara state - Kidnappers suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted 40 worshippers at a mosque in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government areas of Zamfara state.

As reported by Vanguard, a source from Tsafe town, identified as Yahaya Aminu, confirmed the development in an interview.

According to Yahaya, bandits in large number on Thursday morning, February 29, invaded a mosque when they are about to start their morning prayer.

Yahaya who narrowly escaped from the abduction, said they were about to start the morning prayer on Thursday when suddenly the bandits entered into the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

Yahaya said:

"The mosque was full to capacity when the bandits attacked the place and very few of us were able to escaped.

“As I am talking to you right now more than forty (40) people have been kidnapped by the bandits.”

Meanwhile, an indigene of the area simply identified as Garba told The Punch that the bandits invaded the mosque around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Garba said:

”We were about to start the morning prayer today, Thursday when suddenly they (bandits) entered into the mosque and directed everybody to go out and follow them.

“Everybody scampered for safety but the bandits blocked everywhere and warned us that they would kill anybody who tried to run away."

Multiple sources disclosed further that the bandits left their motorcycles far away from the mosque so that the worshippers would not notice their movement before they came into the mosque.

One of the community leader who pleaded anonymity, said the recent inaugurated Community Protection Guard (CPG) in the area have pursued the bandits down to the bush in order to rescue the kidnapped worshippers.

Police react as bandit attack Zamfara community

All efforts to get comments from the spokesperson for the state police command, ASP Yazid Abubakar, proved abortive, Leadership reported.

