FCT, Abuja - The conference of speakers of the state legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN) has unanimously backed the initiative for state policing.

Confirming the positions of the state speakers, the conference's chairman, Rt Hon. Adebo Edward Ogundoyin, the Speaker of Oyo State Assembly, said it was high time Nigeria tread on the path of state police.

The official signing of the state assembly (s) business environment roundtable in Abuja was held on Wednesday, February 28. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

The lawmaker spoke in Abuja on Wednesday, February 27, at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the launch of the State Assemblies Business Environment Roundtable (SABER) between the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria (CSSLN).

He stated that this initiative would bridge the gap of understanding between the police and the people at the local level.

The Oyo speaker, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng at the end of the event, revealed that the national assembly has carried along all stakeholders to ensure that the formulation of state police sees the light of day.

He said:

"I'm very happy with the 10th assembly of the House of Representatives. I'm happy with how they have gone with this round of constitutional amendments because we were carried along right from the inauguration.

"The state houses of assemblies, the speakers, the Nigeria governor's forum, the stakeholders, and the royal fathers were invited, pretty much as many stakeholders were invited."

The Oyo speaker said he is confident that the states will get massive support to actualise the formation of state police.

State assemblies set to go digital

Rt Hon. Ogundoyin also revealed that the conference of the state legislatures has agreed to go digital and would be treading three aspects of digitalisation, namely, live plenary sessions, e-parliament and a functioning state-of-the-art website.

When asked by Legit.ng, if the other state houses of assemblies have bought into this digital idea, Rt Hon. Ogundoyin said:

"All the speakers have bought into it because we understand that this will bring out the best in legislative activities of the members of the state houses of assemblies and would happen naturally because they are more accountable to their constituents, they will be more accountable to the people of the state in general.

"You know, nobody wants a bad showing, everybody wants to make sure that they do the best they can do."

NESG reveal opportunities for partnering with CSSLN

He further stated that the move is a step in the right direction, noting that the conference of speakers has adopted and accepted the initiative.

Speaking in his welcoming address at the signing of the MOU, the chairman of the NESG, Mr Niyi Yusuf, said he strongly believes in the opportunities that the partnership would produce to help in the economic growth and development of the 36 states of the federation.

He stated that several sectors within the states have the potential to spur economic growth.

Mr Yusuf said:

"The current economic situation in Nigeria makes it imperative for states to partner with the private sector to drive productivity, increase Internally Generated Revenue, and attract foreign and domestic investments.

"In order to achieve optimal productivity, the importance of an enabling business environment cannot be over-emphasised, as it serves as a catalyst for private sector growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development.

"By creating a conducive ecosystem for businesses to thrive, state governments can unlock opportunities for innovation, job creation, and wealth generation.

"Ultimately, a vibrant private sector supported by an enabling business environment lays the foundation for a resilient and prosperous economy."

Kaduna governor backs state police

In another similar report, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani emphasised the urgent need to establish state policing to address the increasing security challenges.

His appeal was on the heels of a recent banditry attack in some communities around the state, which led to the demise of many.

Governor Sani said the war against banditry, terrorism and other criminal activities can only be won with the establishment of state police.

