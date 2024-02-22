A prominent senator, Ali Ndume, has said that the federal government is not losing with the current United States (US) dollar rate to the Nigerian naira

Legit.ng reports that the exchange rate of the dollar vis-à-vis the naira is rising rapidly, prompting concerns from most Nigerians

Senator Ndume explained that the current federal budget relies heavily on dollar-denominated revenue, and the FG is benefitting from the exchange rate hike

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering the Nigerian economy and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Senate chief whip, Ali Ndume, has said the Bola Tinubu administration is not losing out from the naira depreciation against the dollar.

As reported by Daily Trust, Ndume stated that the apex government is rather gaining more revenue to fund its 2024 budget.

Nigeria is grappling with plummeting currency. Photo credit: @PO_GrassRootM, @KemPatriot, @NGRPresident

Source: Twitter

Ndume explained that the 2024 budget, which was presented by President Tinubu in November 2023, is a ‘dollarised’ budget — in terms of income.

The Borno-born politician and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday night, February 21.

Ndume noted that as the value of the dollar increases, the Tinubu government would have more naira to spend on its expenditure, which is denominated in naira.

He added that Nigeria’s major product, crude oil, is still in high demand in the global market and that the country will benefit from the current dollar-to-naira exchange rate.

His words:

“Don’t forget that this budget is a ‘dollarised’ budget, especially in terms of the income. And when it comes to the terms of the expenditure, it is in naira.

“So if we are getting our money in dollars and the value of the dollar is up, that means we will have more naira in terms of what we spend."

While Ndume appears not too bothered by the exchange rate and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, promising that inflation will moderate in 2024, many Nigerians do not think the nation's economy has a positive outlook.

Below is Ndume's full interview:

