UNIZIK accused of spending N106m on Christmas hampers, illegal bonuses

The Auditor General of the Federation said the management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, spent an unapproved N106 million

This was disclosed in an audit report sent to lawmakers in the National Assembly, Abuja in December 2023

UNIZIK allegedly spent unapproved N106 million on Christmas hampers, illegal bonuses and others

FCT, Abuja - The management of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra state, has been accused of spending an unapproved N106 million on Christmas hampers and payment of a “productivity bonus” to board members.

This was contained in a report submitted by the Auditor General of the Federation to the National Assembly in December 2023, Premium Times Reported.

According to the report, the UNIZIK spent N106 million on “Christmas hampers, cows, the redemption of thanksgiving pledges and productivity bonus to Board Members”.

The auditor general disclosed that there was no evidence of appropriation for the spending in the 2000 report.

The university reportedly made several other financial infractions including payments of N41 million ‘sitting allowance’ to persons who are not entitled to such.

Other infractions include N7.5 million unauthorised spending; N165 million unauthorised investments, and failure to account for the interests accrued from the investments.

The House of Representatives committee on public accounts was urged to ask UNIZIK’s vice-chancellor to justify the payment.

“Otherwise, sanctions relating to irregular payments and failure to spend public funds effectively specified in paragraphs 3106 and 3115 of the Financial Regulations 2009 respectively, should apply.”

