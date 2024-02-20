Nigeria was again on the world map following a United Nations appointment bestowed on a Nigerian military general

The appointed Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho was named Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO)

The military general became the first Nigerian to be handed the role in the history of the United Nations

Brigadier General Gabriel Olufemi Esho has made headlines by being appointed Deputy Force Commander of the United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO).

This appointment highlights Brigadier General Esho's accomplishment and represents a noteworthy moment for Nigeria, as he becomes the first Nigerian to assume such a role within MINURSO.

The transition ceremony, where Brigadier General Esho assumed his new position, saw him take over from Commodore Faustina Boakyewwa Anokye of the Ghana Navy in a vibrant event.

Who is Brig-Gen Esho?

Brigadier General Esho, originally from Ondo State in western Nigeria, exhibited strong determination and a steadfast dedication to service from an early age, motivating him to pursue a military career. Graduating from the renowned Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 46th Regular Course, he earned Mathematics and Strategic Studies degrees.

His outstanding leadership skills and commitment didn't go unnoticed, propelling him forward in his military journey.

Known for his fierce attitude, resilience, and adept understanding of strategic military tactics, Brigadier General Esho has made significant contributions throughout his career.

His adeptness in quick thinking and nuanced comprehension of intricate regional factors positioned him as a prime candidate for peacekeeping endeavours throughout Africa.

His impressive performance drew the notice of the United Nations, which acknowledged his remarkable capabilities and assigned him to MINURSO.

Created by the UN Security Council in 1991, MINURSO's main task is to supervise the referendum concerning self-determination for the populace of Western Sahara.

The assignment has long been considered one of the most challenging but vital global peacekeeping endeavours.

Brigadier General Esho's promotion to Deputy Force Commander acknowledges his outstanding military expertise and underscores the UN's dedication to broadening the diversity of its peacekeeping personnel.

Esho's obligations in new UN role

As Brig Gen Esho takes on his new role, his foremost objective is to enhance the mission's mandate and ensure the safety and welfare of the local inhabitants in Western Sahara.

His vision for MINURSO involves actively involving the Sahrawi people, encouraging dialogue, and fostering community trust.

Brig Gen Esho strongly believes sustainable peace can only be attained through comprehension and cooperation.

Brigadier General Esho, when discussing his achievement, conveyed profound appreciation for the assistance he's been given.

He stressed the significance of having a diverse presence in worldwide peacekeeping endeavours, underscoring that inclusion is crucial for impactful and enduring transformations.

Promoting global peace and security

His new role is poised to motivate aspiring Nigerian military members and young people throughout Africa.

Brigadier General Esho's historic appointment as the first Nigerian Deputy Force Commander in MINURSO marks a significant step forward in promoting global peace and security.

His leadership reflects Nigeria's dedication to these ideals and signals progress towards more diverse and inclusive peacekeeping efforts worldwide.

Under Brigadier General Esho's guidance, MINURSO is poised for a new era of vigour and effectiveness in fostering peace and reconciliation in Western Sahara.

The symbolic passing of the baton between the outgoing and incoming Deputy Force Commanders, witnessed by key figures including the Head of Mission and Special Representative, Mr Alexander Ivanko and Force Commander Maj Gen MD Fakhrul Ahsan, underscores the importance of this transition for the mission's leadership and its overall goals.

