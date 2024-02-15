The central bank has ordered banks not to sell imported items above 2.5% of the average global average prices

It also set the limit for price deviation for exports and imports to -15% and +15% of the global average prices

This followed earlier increased the exchange rate for computing customs duties at the nation's seaports

The CBN has implemented a price verification system for goods imported and exported.

The bank, in a circular signed by Dr Hassan Mahmud, director of trade and exchange, said this is to curb over-invoicing of imports and under-invoicing of exports.

It stated:

“Following the implementation of the price verification system (PVS) to curb over-invoicing of imports and under-invoicing of exports, the CBN in a circular referenced TED/FEM/FPO/PUB/01/001 stated that declared prices of import items that are more than 2.5% above the global average prices of the referenced items will be queried.

“However, due to global inflation and other related challenges, the CBN has reviewed the allowable limit of price deviation for exports and imports to -15% and +15% of the global average prices, respectively.”

It advised the authorised dealer bank and the general public to note and comply accordingly.

For further clarification, it emphasised that the PVS is not meant to determine the actual prices of items for tariffs or duty charged by the government but rather to ensure the CBN curtail the excess outflow of the limited foreign exchange through over-invoicing and other price manipulation activities.

The rate was reviewed upward on Thursday morning, February 15, 2024, from N1, 481.482/$ to N1515.092/$.

The new rate was posted on the official trade portal of the Nigeria Customs Service on Thursday, February 15, 2024.

This means importers will pay more to clear their goods, as import duties are benchmarked against the dollar.

