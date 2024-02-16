The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected a report alleging that its spokesperson provided excuses for the Tinubu administration

The opposition party clarified that the remarks made by the spokesperson, Debo Ologuangba, were taken out of context.

The party reaffirmed its strong opposition to the Tinubu-led government, criticising its policies as abysmal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has refuted a report by the PUNCH that its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, attributed the failure of the Tinubu administration to the distraction caused by election petitions.

The party said the report was misleading and taken out of context, as Ologunagba had actually blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for its incompetence, insensitivity and corruption.

PDP denies supporting the APC administration policies, says spokesman's words were taken out of context

Source: Facebook

The party issued a press release on Thursday, February 15, 2024, to clarify its position and urge the public to disregard the report.

The party also reiterated its call for constitutional amendment and restructuring of the country to address the economic crisis and insecurity facing the nation, reported the Nigerian Tribune.

The press release, signed by Ologunagba, read in part:

"The attention of the Office of the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to a report in the Punch Newspapers of today, Thursday, February 15, 2024 wherein the National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba was said to have alluded as to why the Tinubu administration has failed.

This Office states that the said report was misrepresenting as the National Publicity Secretary was clearly quoted out of context in the said report.

"If anything, the National Publicity Secretary had consistently, and even in the said interview, hinged the failure of the Tinubu administration on its manifest incompetence, lack of capacity, insensitivity and abysmal corruption," the statement read

PDP spokesperson defends Tinubu

The PUNCH report quoted Ologunagba as saying that the first seven months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration were wasted because he was distracted or preoccupied by election petitions and could not concentrate on governance.

The report also quoted him as saying that the country needed to restructure to address the injustices and imbalances in the system.

The PDP, however, said the report did not capture the full context of Ologunagba’s interview, where he had also criticised the for its poor performance and lack of vision.

The party said it had always been in support of restructuring the country, and had even discussed it when it was in power, but did not take concrete steps to implement it.

The party said it was now the opportune moment to restructure the country, as it would help alleviate some of the current national challenges.

The party also said it was pushing for a constitutional amendment that would prevent elected officials from being sworn in until all legal disputes over the election results are resolved.

Source: Legit.ng