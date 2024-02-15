Pictures and videos of Anucha Wisdom, a lecturer at Abia State University (ABSU) proposing to a student have continued to circulate on social media

Anucha proposed to the Optometry student in her classroom the presence of her colleagues on Valentine's Day

Close relatives have reacted to the beautiful events with kind words and plan to commence wedding preparation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Uturu, Abia state - Anucha Wisdom, a lecturer at Abia State University (ABSU) has shown that love can be found anywhere as he proposed to his fiancée, a student in her classroom on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14.

The lecturer went down on a knee with a ring in his hands to propose to the Optometry student in the presence of her colleagues. The screaming from her colleagues became louder as she nodded to his proposal.

ABSU lecturer kneel to proposes to student in classroom on Valentine's Day Photo Credit: Possible Nwaohamuo

Source: Facebook

A Facebook user, Possible Nwaohamuo, who posted pictures from the event said the countdown to the wedding had begun after the optometry student made his boss kneel.

Nwaohamuo wrote:

What a memorable Valentine’s Day! My boss Anucha Wisdom proposed to his fiancée!

Note he didn’t just find love outside his terrine but inside his territory!

Lecturer and student love! Congratulations Boss

Let the countdown begin. But imagine how optometry babe make my boss kneel down!

Ije kena ndi kwa Ike oh!

Another Facebook user, Noble Ugo Anucha, said there is a wedding to plan

Hearty Congrats Dedem Anucha Wisdom. Dee Law and Daa Ngo are happily happy about this move.

We have a wedding to plan. It is all to the Glory Of God.

#WisdomWedsGrace

Lady makes lecturer go on his knees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a TikTok user with the handle @uncle_owas shared a heartwarming video of a lecturer proposing to a former student during a photoshoot. The video showed the lady's expression as the lecturer got down on one knee and presented a ring, adding an unexpected twist to their photoshoot session.

Owas, who shared the video, added a playful caption that read: "She made a lecturer kneel down. Fear Edo girls! From Lecturer to Baby."

The caption highlighted the unexpected nature of the proposal and playfully referenced the reputation of our girls, generating curiosity and further engagement from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng