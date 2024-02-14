Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

Enugu state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said hoodlums have disrupted the court-ordered re-run election in the Enugu South 1 State Constituency.

INEC added that the hoodlums destroyed election materials and prevented voters from casting their votes.

This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria, on Wednesday, February 14.

The electoral body, however, said no casualties were recorded during the attack.

Security agencies safely evacuated the INEC officials from the venue.

