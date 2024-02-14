Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: Tension as Hoodlums Attack Polling Unit During Re-Run Election in Enugu
Nigeria

BREAKING: Tension as Hoodlums Attack Polling Unit During Re-Run Election in Enugu

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Enugu state - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said hoodlums have disrupted the court-ordered re-run election in the Enugu South 1 State Constituency.

INEC added that the hoodlums destroyed election materials and prevented voters from casting their votes.

Hoodlums attack Enugu polling unit
Hoodlums destroyed election materials Photo credit: @inecnigeria
Source: Twitter

This was contained in a short statement issued via its X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @inecnigeria, on Wednesday, February 14.

The electoral body, however, said no casualties were recorded during the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Security agencies safely evacuated the INEC officials from the venue.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel