Final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) Olubodun Sanni killed a female colleague over an iPhone XR

Ondo police commissioner, Abayomi Peter Oladipo said the suspect stole the deceased's phone after he killed her in her room

Abayomi added that the police through the use of modern technology traced the phone to 21-year-old Sanni

Akungba, Ondo state - Operatives of the Ondo state police command have arrested a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba (AAUA) Olubodun Sanni, for allegedly killing a fellow student, Miss Adekunle Adebisi Ifeoluwa over iPhone.

Ifeoluwa, a 300-level student in the Department of Economics was found dead inside the one-room apartment she rented outside the campus on Friday, February 2nd, 2024, The Nation reported.

It was gathered that the 21-year-old suspect who is a neighbour to the deceased in the hostel allegedly stabbed Ifeoluwa to death and stole her iPhone XR.

Ondo police commissioner, Abayomi Peter Oladipo made this known while parading some suspects.

As reported by ThisDay, Abayomi said police discovered that the deceased phone was missing after she was found dead.

He added that the police were able to trace the phone to Sani through the use of modern technology.

The police boss said:

“In the course of the investigation, the police discovered that the deceased phone was missing. The police, through the use of modern technology, traced the phone to one Olubodun Sanni, 21, a final year student of the same school, who is also a neighbour to the deceased in the hostel.

“The recovered phone led to further questioning of the suspect who gave details of what happened in his confessional statement."

The police boss said Sanni would be charged in court at the end of the investigation.

