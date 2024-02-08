The Chief Magistrate of Yaba Magistrate Court, Adeola Olatubosun, has remanded Pastor Azuka Ohez and his wife, Mary Ohez

The couple were remanded in prison for allegedly aiding in defrauding a lubricant company of N33.8 million.

Magistrate Olatubosun said the couple will remain in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until their bail conditions are met

Lagos state - The Pastor of Kingdom Power International Christian Praying Centre Ishashi, Lagos, Azuka Ohez and his wife, Mary Ohez, have been remanded for allegedly aiding in defrauding a lubricant company of N33.8 million.

According to Daily Trust, the Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Sabo-Yaba, Lagos after the couple were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy and fraud.

The Prosecutor, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the couple and one Chijioke Ezekirian conspired to steal and receive proceeds of sales from Climax Lubricants Industries in Lagos.

Momah said the defendants and some others committed the offences on July 13, 2023, at Oba Ayoka Street, Lagos, The Punch reported.

She added that Chijioke Ezekirian paid the total sum of N33.8 million to the couple’s Fidelity Bank KPICPC account numbers 2033723459 and 5600923549.

Momah said the offence contravened Sections 328 (1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

In his ruling, the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatubosun, ordered that the couple be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until their bail of N10 million each with two responsible sureties each in like sum is sorted out.

Olatubosun, however, adjourned the case until May 13 for substantive trial.

