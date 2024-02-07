Father Mbaka has stirred major reaction online as he made a strong revelation about some Nigerian prophets

According to Mbaka, some of the so-called respected prophets come to his ministry and use the opportunity garnered, to deceive people

He however urged them to desist from such acts while noting that the name of God cannot be mocked and the Holy Spirit cannot be blackmailed

Father Ejike Mbaka, the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), has claimed that many Nigerian clerics regularly dish out fake prophecies and conduct false miracles to make money and fame.

The outspoken Catholic priest made this disclosure during a service at the Adoration Ministry, Enugu recently.

There are indications that the service was held on Sunday, January 28, 2024 as a video clip which showed the cleric making the comments was uploaded on the ministry’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel on Sunday.

According to PremiumTimes, the clip has continued to elicit reactions across Nigeria’s south-east, a region with a high population of Christians.

Mbaka criticised the trend of using divine messages for monetary purposes, labeling it "money mining."

He emphasized the negative impact on families and urged those seeking fame and fortune to pursue other avenues.

Mbaka then stirred controversy when he said some of the clerics often visit his ministry, take a photograph with him and subsequently use the photograph to open churches and deceive people.

Who is Ebuka Obi?

After the clip went viral, many suggested that the cleric must have been referring to a popular prophet, Ebuka Obi.

Obi, the founder of Zion Prayer Movement Outreach, had been a close ally of Fr Mbaka, before establishing his ministry in 2009.

Mbaka, however, clarified that he did not mention specific names but warned against staged prophecies.

Video emerges as Mbaka warns fake clerics

Father Mbaka got many talking online as he urged Christians to be careful so as not to fall prey in the hands of fake prophets.

Watch the video below:

Mbaka sends message to Tinubu, warns politicians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Father Ejike Mbaka called on President Bola Tinubu to fight the growing insecurity and hardship in the country immediately.

The outspoken religious leader warned that the rate of hunger in the country is alarming and the devastating state must be immediately arrested.

Speaking at his church on Sunday, February 4, Mbaka recalled many obstacles on Tinubu's path to the presidency, adding that the president had not expressed the political will to solve the problem of Nigeria.

