The Civil Society for Peace, Security, and Development (CSPSD) has accused certain individuals involved in crude oil theft of orchestrating a smear campaign against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, the Chief of Naval Staff.

The group alleges that these oil thieves aim to undermine Ogalla's efforts to combat oil bunkering in the Niger Delta by spreading negative publicity about him.

President Tinubu has not commented on the controversy surrounding his naval chief of staff. Photo Credit: NAF/Bola Ahmed Tinuby

Source: Twitter

In a press conference held in Abuja on Friday, February 2, the CSO dismissed the allegations against Ogalla as baseless, asserting that the motive behind the attacks was to tarnish his reputation and ultimately lead to his removal from office, allowing the oil thieves to continue their illicit activities without interference.

The group convener, Obadiah Solomon Ovye, spoke to reporters and dismissed the accusations against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.

Ovye asserted that the claims of Ogalla accepting $170 million in bribes for facilitating crude oil theft with foreign nationals were unfounded and part of a poorly coordinated attack orchestrated by individuals previously ousted from the oil business by Ogalla.

The group expressed confidence in Ogalla, commending him as a dedicated patriot who has restored order in the nation's maritime sector.

Group backs naval chief amid oil theft controversy

They pledged their support, vouched for Ogalla's integrity, and vowed to continue rallying Nigerians to ensure his success in fulfilling the mandate given by President Bola Tinubu to combat oil theft in the country.

As quoted in a statement made available to Legit.ng, he said:

“While it’s almost a waste of resources and man-hours to join issues with merchants of falsehood and deceit, we are constrained by our mandate of fostering peace, security, and development in the society to set the records straight.

“Credible intelligence at our disposal has it that a cartel of notorious crude oil thieves whose illicit business has been grounded by the tight security and tactical effectiveness of the Nigerian Navy in the onslaught against oil bunkering in the Niger Delta, have enlisted the services of some unpatriotic elements to launch a smear campaign against Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla.”

The group asserted that before Ogalla assumed the Chief of Naval Staff role, the nation experienced significant financial losses, reaching billions of dollars, due to crude oil theft and various illicit activities occurring along the maritime borders.

