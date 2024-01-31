The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, said Nyesom Wike will not stop fighting Governor Sim Fubara

Primate Ayodele said the Rivers state political crisis is similar to the fight between Israel and Gaza.

The man of God said Governor Fubara would not enjoy his government should the fight with Wike continue

Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has likened the crisis between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, to the war between Israel and Gaza.

Ayodele said Wike is like the Israelite, who won’t stop till he gets Governor Fubara out of politics.

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, this was contained in a statement signed by Ayodele’s media aide on Wednesday, January 31.

‘’This your fight is like the war between Israel and Gaza, the former is adamant to take over at all cost, Wike is like the Israelites, he wants to take over at all cost. Wike is ready to frustrate you till the end, He wants to make you grounded politically and you may not be able to achieve your plans.”

The man of God advised the Rivers governor to retrace his steps and do all he needs to do.

According to Ayodele, Wike will not forgive Fubara and will stop fighting him till the very end.

“Governor Sim Fubara, If you don’t retrace your steps, if this fight continues the way it is going, you will not be able to enjoy this government. It is only God that can stop Wike from fighting you, let every state governor beg him, he won’t forgive you.”

The clergyman warned Governor Fubara to be mindful of any form of mediation because they would be deceptive.

‘’All mediation will be deceptive; they will use the house to frustrate you. You need to do something so that you won’t be disgraced out of office.’’

Rivers assembly orders Fubara to withdraw appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Rivers State House of Assembly slammed Fubara over his recent appointments in his government.

In a letter to the governor on Monday, January 29, the House ordered Fubara to withdraw his appointments into three government parastatals.

The Assembly claimed that the appointment of Goodlife Ben as the acting chairman of the Rivers State Local Government Service Commission contravened Section 44(3) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No. 5 of 2018, which stipulated that "the Governor shall appoint the chairman and members of the Commission subject to the confirmation by a resolution of the House of Assembly".

