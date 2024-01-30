Olumide Openaike, a banker at a microfinance financial institution in Ogun state, has been arrested

It was gathered that Openiake pre-staged t he kidnap over his inability to pay a N1.7 million debt

t The Ogun state police confirmed that the situation was under control and the suspect had been detained

The Ogun State Police Command has officially acknowledged that Olumide Openaike, an employee of Kemta Oloko Microfinance Bank, who was initially reported missing and later found in Mokwa, Niger State, actually orchestrated his abduction.

This revelation comes after discovering that the incident was a staged act intended to divert attention from Olumide's outstanding debt of N1.7 million.

The banker has been taken into custody for further investigation. Photo Credit: The Nigerian Police

SP Omolola Odutola, the spokesperson for the state police command, confirmed this information to reporters on Tuesday, January 30.

Temitope, the banker's wife, had previously informed the media about Olumide's disappearance on January 17 while he was en route to work.

As quoted by Punch, Temitope said:

“I am happy to tell you that my husband has been found in a place called Mokwa in Niger State. He called me on Tuesday afternoon.

“He got the phone from one of the residents there because he said those who abducted him collected his phone.

"We then told him to make a report at the police station there, the police officer on duty who spoke to us said he was in Mokwa."

She recounted that money was sent to her husband to transport him back from Niger state to Ibadan, where he slept at his family member's apartment before continuing his journey to Abeokuta.

Police reveal next line of action

The police, on the other hand, have labelled the reported kidnapping of the banker as fraudulent.

The police spokesperson said:

“Yes, the police have found out that the banker, Olumide Openaike, faked his abduction over N1.7m debt. The money belongs to the bank where he works.

“What happened was that a customer was remitting the money to the bank but Openaike was diverting it to personal use. He said he then got depressed and decided to fake his abduction. He is already detained by the police.”

Source: Legit.ng