The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has shortlisted 10 startups for grants under its Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology Application (4IRTA) in the Agricultural program.

The ministry said the startups whose projects were selected will get about N10 million in funding to drive the application of 4IR technology in their work.

Nigeria plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the initiative supports President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land nationwide to boost food security.

The Ministry of Agriculture is also expected to support the selected pilot farms in finding a part to scale and sustain the projects.

Tijani said in a statement that the ministry received over 2,000 applications, which went into the second round of reviews supported by top 4IR Technology researchers and practitioners of Nigerian descent worldwide.

Tijani said the reviews applied criteria such as aligning the proposed solution with the objectives of 4IRTA, solution readiness, and the quality of their video demonstration.

The selected projects

Agri-Wing Project

Ranch.ID LivestockPro

Precision Farm Management

Automated loT-Based Irrigation System

Geospatial Intelligence model for enhanced prediction of crop yield and crop stress assessment

AgriTrust Solutions by Ledger Labs Ltd

Alfor Livestock diseases and health reporting

loT Climate-Smart Device

Smart Pond (SP)

Future Fish Farms

