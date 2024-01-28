“Check Your Name:” FG Releases List of 10 Startups For N10 Million Grant Under 4AIR Initiative
- The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has selected 10 startups for its fourth industrial revolution scheme
- The ministry said the selected startups will get N10 million in funding to scale their projects
- The Minister of Communications, Bosun Tinjani, said the ministry received over 2000 applications for the project
The Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy has shortlisted 10 startups for grants under its Fourth Industrial Revolution Technology Application (4IRTA) in the Agricultural program.
The ministry said the startups whose projects were selected will get about N10 million in funding to drive the application of 4IR technology in their work.
Nigeria plans to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land
The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the initiative supports President Bola Tinubu’s mandate to cultivate 500,000 hectares of land nationwide to boost food security.
The Ministry of Agriculture is also expected to support the selected pilot farms in finding a part to scale and sustain the projects.
Tijani said in a statement that the ministry received over 2,000 applications, which went into the second round of reviews supported by top 4IR Technology researchers and practitioners of Nigerian descent worldwide.
Tijani said the reviews applied criteria such as aligning the proposed solution with the objectives of 4IRTA, solution readiness, and the quality of their video demonstration.
The selected projects
- Agri-Wing Project
- Ranch.ID LivestockPro
- Precision Farm Management
- Automated loT-Based Irrigation System
- Geospatial Intelligence model for enhanced prediction of crop yield and crop stress assessment
- AgriTrust Solutions by Ledger Labs Ltd
- Alfor Livestock diseases and health reporting
- loT Climate-Smart Device
- Smart Pond (SP)
- Future Fish Farms
NNPC builds storage facility for P'Harcourt refinery, to start aviation fuel delivery to 3 foreign airlines
FG invites Nigerians to apply for Its N10m agric project
Legit.ng reported that the Ministry of Technology has opened an application for Nigerian tech buffs to apply for its Agriculture Demonstration Project for a chance to get N10 million.
The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani announced this via his X page on Monday, November 27, 2023.
This comes as the minister unveiled a long list of successful candidates as first cohorts for its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme.
